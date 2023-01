Nittany Nation’s Allie Berube goes 1-on-1 with Penn State associate head coach/ defensive recruiting coordinator Terry M. Smith at Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ca.

Smith discusses the Rose Bowl as a recruiting tool, the defense under Manny Diaz, and the mindset of the team.

Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State is 1-3 all-time in the Rose Bowl and played in it last back in 2017.