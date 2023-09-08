Police said medics took two drivers to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a wreck involving three vehicles shut down part of Fairfax County Parkway in the Springfield area Friday morning and that two drivers were hurt in the crash.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) posted about the wreck at 10:55 a.m. In the post on the X platform, the department said that the crash took place at Fairfax County Parkway at Loisdale Road. As a result of it, all of the northbound lanes of the parkway were closed at that time. Two of the southbound lanes were closed.

FCPD said medics were taking the two drivers who were hurt to the hospital, adding that the drivers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.