WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the Iraq war.

The war started with a vow to destroy weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and end the rule of Saddam Hussein.

We spoke with John Byrnes, the Deputy Director of Concerned Veterans for America and an Iraq war veteran.

Byrnes discusses how many U.S. troops remain in the country and shares his personal stories about when he was deployed to not only Iraq and Afghanistan.

He also reacts to the Senate advancing a bill that would end two congressional resolutions that authorized the use of military force (AUMF) during the Iraq and Gulf War.