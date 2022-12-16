GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The driver of a tractor trailer was charged after a wreck that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded to the crash scene on I-95 southbound in Greensville County around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The investigation determined the tractor trailer, driven by Al Stenford, ran off the road, when Stenford overcorrected, and the truck hit a guardrail. The vehicle jackknifed, causing the trailer to detach. The driver of another tractor trailer, also traveling southbound, couldn’t avoid the trailer and crashed into it.

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department)

The wreck caused the shutdown of all northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 until 4:30 a.m.

The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department said it took more than two hours to free the truck’s operator from the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stenford was charged with Failing to Obey a Highway Marking.