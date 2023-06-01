CHICAGO (WGN) — Five children were taken to hospitals after reportedly smoking a vape pen in gym class on Wednesday at a Chicago elementary school.

The children were transported to local hospitals after reportedly “smoking a substance” at Harvard Elementary School in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A source told WGN that the students were on a field trip to Lincoln Park Zoo on Tuesday when one of them picked up a discarded vape pen and brought it to school Wednesday.

Several students vaped during gym class and it’s unclear what substance the vape pen contained, according to CFD.

The children involved are reportedly 9 to 10 years old and are all in good condition, according to the CFD.

WGN has reached out to Chicago Public Schools for comment but has yet to hear back.