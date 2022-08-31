LARGO, Md.(DC News Now) — This week the Prince George’s County Council decided to publicize the nomination process for the county’s new Police Accountability Board. It was created to fulfill a state requirement addressing police misconduct.



Council members say they will allow the nomination process, and listening sessions to be made public.

“Our big thing is community input and making sure that there’s community education and also allowing people to take part of this process,” said Lorena Diaz, a member of the Prince George’s Coalition for Police Accountability and American Civil Liberties Union.



Some residents are also concerned about the selection process itself.

“We wanted to make sure that it’s consistent and that it is transparent,” said Diaz.



Many questioned why there are two different processes regarding selecting prospective nominees from the County Executive and the County Council.



“Because of how the council normally, if you have an appointment to a board or commission. Your appointment process is different. For the executive portion, there is a confirmation portion so that adds to their timelines versus yours,” said county leaders.



Critics are also asking for transparency regarding the interview process, ensuring applications are accessible for everyone, and that no retired officers sit on the board.



“We want to make sure that there’s language accessibility because there’s Prince George’s County is very diverse,” said Diaz. “It’s crucial for community members to be able to lead those because you build bigger trust and you build a better trust with the community.”



Diaz says she doesn’t feel her questions were answered during Monday’s meeting but the group is working to spread the word to get the community involved.



“We’re pushing up the deadline and any information that they have and again to answer any questions that people might have in order for us to get or in order for Prince George’s county. To get a police accountability board that reflects the community and reflects the residents that live there.”



County council chair Calvin Hawkins released a statement after the meeting saying “Addressing the longstanding issue of police accountability is a serious matter, and our commitment to achieving meaningful reform will be evident in a measured, deliberate, and transparent process, resulting in the selection of fair-minded, objective appointees.”



Applications for the council’s nominees for the board open September 1 through the 15th.