CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The National Weather Service announced at 2:23 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, that dozens of counties are under a Red Flag Warning.

A Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Warning means that there is an increased risk of fire danger due to warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds.

The following counties are under the warning until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9:

Ritchie

Doddridge

Braxton

Gilmer

Lewis

Harrison

Taylor

Upshur

Barbour

Northwest Webster

Southeast Webster

Northwest Randolph

Southeast Randolph

Northwest Pocahontas

Southeast Pocahontas

Wood

Pleasants

Tyler Lincoln

Putnam

Kanawha

Roane

Wirt

Calhoun

Mingo

Logan

Boone

Clay

McDowell

Wyoming

Northwest Raleigh

Southeast Raleigh

Northwest Fayette

Southeast Fayette

Northwest Nicholas

Southeast Nicholas

Red Flag Warning map from National Weather Service for Nov. 8 and 9 as of 3:19 p.m. on Nov. 8

Under a Red Flag Warning, you should not do any outdoor burning or do anything else that could start a fire, such as throwing cigarettes or matches out of your car.

A large portion of counties in Ohio and Kentucky were also added to the Red Flag Warning at 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday.

To see an updated map of counties with high fire risk, click here.