(KTLA) — Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to several news outlets.
The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the preteen carved out his own successful recording career in the late 1990s and early 2000s before substance abuse and mental health problems derailed a promising career.
A regular victim of the tabloids, he had several high-profile relationships with fellow teen stars Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff.
Aaron, along with Nick, his mother and his other siblings, briefly starred in a reality TV show program called “House of Carters.” The show lasted one season on the E! network.
He appeared on a season of “Dancing With the Stars” on ABC, and starred in Broadway and off-Broadway productions in the early stages of his career.
In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album “Love” in 2018.
Aaron Carter leaves behind a son, Prince.