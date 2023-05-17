WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Becky Lee, Executive Director of Becky’s Fund, said most people don’t consider emotional abuse “that serious” but it is critical to know what emotional abuse, a form of domestic abuse, looks like in order to confront it and stop it.

Survivors of emotional abuse, which often leaves wounds that are just as dangerous if not more dangerous than the bruises that come from physical abuse, often are hesitant to seek help or tell friends and family about their relationship concerns They sometimes fear they will not be believed or taken seriously. It’s important to remember that emotional abuse can escalate to physical violence.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

How to confront emotional abuse:

Recognize that what you are experiencing is abuse.

Create boundaries.

Trust yourself.

Reach out for help.

Hassan Arif, Founder/CEO of Appnector created ENDOVI, a chatbot and phone app to support survivors in leaving abusive environments.