UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dorothy said it best in the Wizard Of Oz; “there’s no place like home” and it’s a lesson Mike Rhoades is learning.

“It’s great to have your support of your hometown, your hometown county,” said Rhoades.

A Schuykill county native, Rhoades was tabbed to come home in the spring and replace Micah Shrewsberry where he returned to Pennsylvania for the first time since his playing days.

“You guys all know what I think of where I’m from, how proud I am of where I’m from, and all the people and friends and family, of course,” Rhoades said. “You know, you want to have pride. You want to have pride in what you do and to let people know where you’re from and of course, all of us here from the state of Pennsylvania you know, we take great pride in that of who we are.”

On Saturday Rhoades felt the pride of his hometown when Penn State hosted Bucknell at the Bryce Jordan Center. On Saturday it was Schuykill County day and he had plenty of family and friends who made the cross state trip to support Rhoades.

“To me, it’s surreal to get to see one of my friends that I played high school basketball, Little League Baseball and to see him on the floor coaching a program like Penn State,” said Sean Macleary, a long time friend of Rhoades.

Mick Holland, Rhoades uncle and high school basketball coach sees his nephew’s devotion to the game as the path to build off last years success and turn the Nittany Lions into a program that consistently makes the NCAA Tournament.

“He’ll get it right. Believe me he’ll get it right,” said Holland. “As a player, he wasn’t the biggest guy on the court, and he was never the quickest guy in the court. But he became first team all-state in Division three school. He became first team all-American because nobody ever outworked him.”

For now the Nittany Lions sit at 4-5 through nine games in Rhoades first season, however he has a great track record and in his career he is 377-194 so the Nittany Lions seem to be in good hands.