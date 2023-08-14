LOUDOUNN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — As the summer draws to a close, the annual Appalachian Chamber Music Festival may be the last chance music lovers have for a dose of musical culture for the season.

Musicians have been rehearsing for their on-stage performances later this week in Louden County, Virginia and Jefferson County, West Virginia.

“It’s music for everyone,” said festival member Katie Tertell. “This year our theme is places that inspire. We’re looking at music from all over the world.”

The festival has been a favorite for locals and performers plan on impressing guests again this year.

“I think the way everyone interacts when they play together,” said musician Martin Gwilym Jones. “It is quite a special thing.”

For those aspiring to be a modern-day Beethoven and Mozart, the youth strings camp is also in full rehearsal mode.

“It is a nice way, especially here at the end of the summer, to keep students engaged and excited for the school year ahead,” said Audrey Pride, a violinist with the orchestra.

Fellow violinist Rachelle Hunt said the orchestra engages its audience with variety.

“It’s special because we try to incorporate some folk music either from this area or other parts of the world,” said Hunt.

The festival starts Thursday and continues through Aug. 27.