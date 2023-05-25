WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — May is National Water Safety Month, a time to raise awareness and highlight the importance of keeping you and your family safe in the water.

Brittany Crawford, the aquatics manager at Edlavitch DCJCC stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about ways to stay safe while enjoying your time at the pool or the beach.

Crawford says with drowning can happen to anyone even experienced swimmers so it is important to educated yourself and your family about water safety.

“We offer swim lessons to all ages no matter what walk of life they are in currently and we help people of all ages in their swim journey,” said Crawford.

The center offers several different lessons, exercise classes and activities for new and experienced swimmers of all ages.