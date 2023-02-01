WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One of the top football and track and field recruits in the nation from Washington, D.C., has officially made his college decision.

In front of a packed gymnasium at Archbishop Carroll high school in Northeast Washington, five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina.

Harbor narrowed his list of 72 scholarship offers to five schools Wednesday: South Carolina, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon and Colorado. Harbor, who played tight end, wide receiver, and edge rusher in high school, is the No. 1 athlete and No. 39 overall player in the 2023 class.

“It’s a dream come true. Everybody that plays football wants to get to this decision,” Harbor said. “Whether it’s on ESPN or on a big media site. You just want to put that hat. You just want to go to a school that’s going to be your next chapter in your life and I finally lived that.”

Harbor has won three Gatorade Player of the Year awards in his time at Carroll, two in track and one in football. He has led the lions to titles.

“It’s a once in a lifetime player. I can only imagine what the guy felt like that coached LeBron, or the guys that got to coach Kobe,” Archbishop Carroll football head coach Robert Harris said. “I was just telling my barber this morning that you don’t quite often get to see a player this young be this great this early.”

Harbor said he chose South Carolina because it “felt like home.” He tells DC News Now he plans to play wide receiver there and run on the track team.

“No matter where I go, I gotta go number one pick, Olympics. And I’m going to get there wherever I go,” Harbor said. “You know I can feel happy there and that’s the better, because the happier I am, the better I am.”

Harbor told DC News Now he plans to compete as a runner in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France and expects to be the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in three or four years. After football, he hopes to become a surgeon.