FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they found and arrested the person accused of exposing himself near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail.

Detectives assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit picked up Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon on Thursday on warrants from another state. The department said an investigation by its Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau and the Herndon Police Department then led to three counts of Indecent Exposure against Rodriguez for incidents near the trail in Fairfax County. Police had been investigating reports of indecent exposure and attacks for several weeks.

Alfaro Rodriguez

Detectives said they were reviewing evidence to determine if Rodriguez was involved in other cases reported along the trail. They asked anyone with information to contact them by calling (703) 246-7800, and choosing Option 3. Detectives also would like people who live in the area of any of the reported incidents to look at home surveillance footage for any suspicious activity.

As of Saturday, Rodriguez was in the Adult Detention Center without bond.