PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people in connection to one of five murders that took place in Prince George’s County between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14.

Officers were in the 10200 block of Twayblade Ct. in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro around 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 for a shooting. When police arrived, they found Tyren Spry, 21, of Cheltenham shot. He died there.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Demarco Bethea, 19, of Suitland and Montaz Norman, 20, of Temple Hills faced charges of First-degree Murder and Second-degree Murder. Investigators said they killed Spry during a robbery.

Bethea and Norman were in custody on a no-bond status Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting still can contact detectives at (301) 516-2512. People who want to remain anonymous can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. You’ll need to refer to Case 22-0038987.