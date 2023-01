WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning.

MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m.

Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the case was with police. The other person was inside the the location where everything started.