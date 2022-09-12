WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Round three of the Beltway Battles is back in Washington, D.C. on October 1st, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Beltway Battles is a night of showcasing hometown boxers from the D.C. metro area.
Headlining this event, while promoting it is Dusty Harrison-Hernandez (34-0-1, 20 KO), a Washington D.C. native who will go up against James Ballard (10-4).
The undercard will also feature top prospects like Greg Outlaw Jr. From Glenarden, Maryland, and skilled veterans like Anthony Peterson.
Ahead of October 1st, there are several events open to the public:
Media and Public Workout
Thursday, Sept. 22, 1:30 – 3:30pm
Urban Boxing Navy Yard
88 K St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Official Weigh-In
Friday, Sept. 30, Time TBD
Caesars Sportsbook and Restaurant
601 F St NW Washington, DC 20004
Tickets for Beltway Battles Rd. 3 are available now, CLICK HERE.