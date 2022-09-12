WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Round three of the Beltway Battles is back in Washington, D.C. on October 1st, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

Beltway Battles is a night of showcasing hometown boxers from the D.C. metro area.

Headlining this event, while promoting it is Dusty Harrison-Hernandez (34-0-1, 20 KO), a Washington D.C. native who will go up against James Ballard (10-4).

The undercard will also feature top prospects like Greg Outlaw Jr. From Glenarden, Maryland, and skilled veterans like Anthony Peterson.

Ahead of October 1st, there are several events open to the public:

Media and Public Workout

Thursday, Sept. 22, 1:30 – 3:30pm

Urban Boxing Navy Yard

88 K St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Official Weigh-In

Friday, Sept. 30, Time TBD

Caesars Sportsbook and Restaurant

601 F St NW Washington, DC 20004

Tickets for Beltway Battles Rd. 3 are available now, CLICK HERE.