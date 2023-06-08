INDIANAPOLIS (WTAJ) — The Big Ten said it will remove divisions starting in 2024. The announcement comes as the conference revealed its new scheduling format Thursday.

From once the Leaders and Legends, to the East and the West, the conference will now have 16 schools all competing to be the top two standing.

The format takes effect when UCLA and USC join the conference next summer.

The Big Ten will keep a nine -game scheduling format and allow schools to have several protected rivalries. While Ohio State and Michigan will meet annually, Purdue and Indiana, too, not all schools will get that annual rivalry game, including Penn State, who see its battles for the Land Grant Trophy (Michigan State) and Governor’s Victory Bell (Minnesota) become more scarce.

The teams will also play every school on a two-year rotation.

In an unrelated press conference, James Franklin spoke with the media Thursday morning and was asked about the impending schedule release, but declined to comment, saying his focus was on the team and its week one matchup with West Virginia.

Penn State’s 2024 Big Ten Opponents

Home Games

Michigan State

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

USC

Away Games

Indiana

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Penn State’s 2025 Big Ten Opponents

Home Games

Illinois

Minnesota

Rutgers

UCLA

Away Games

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

USC