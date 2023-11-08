FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a person with three parents who is accused of robbing someone at a fast food restaurant in Seven Corners in August.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it took Hector Eduardo Rios, 25, of Germantown, Md. into custody. He was transferred to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on Oct. 9

Investigators said Rios was at McDonald’s, located at 6165 Arlington Blvd., in late August when he pulled out a knife and robbed someone.

FCPD released surveillance footage and still pictures from a nearby business in effort to find the person responsible for the robbery. The footage and images showed a man wearing a black cowboy hat with two parrots who had a third parrot on his shoulder, leading to the man being dubbed the “Bird Bandit.”

(Fairfax County Police Department)

Police said after they released the footage and pictures, they received a number of tips from members of the community and other law enforcement agencies that led them to Rios.