WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Ward 7 community got an answer to a prayer on Tuesday, with the grand opening of a Lidl at the Skyland Town Center.

“Long time coming, yes,” said Ruby Ray.

Ray is looking forward to healthier options that she can access close by.

“So I’m sure, we won’t have to travel far anymore,” said Sharon Willams.

Advisory neighborhood commissioner Kelvin Brown has been waiting for more options for over a decade.

Before Tuesday’s grand opening, he says two grocery stores were serving roughly 85,000 residents in the ward.

“I’m afforded the opportunities to be able to get in my car…..other neighbors may not have that same luxury,” Brown said.

Brown says he drives to Maryland to get groceries.

He’s now hoping to see transportation improvements to even the playing field for all residents across the District.

“If there is not access, to equitable food options….we need to make sure that the transportation infrastructure is in my place,” he said. “Our closest metro station is Naylor Road and that just so happens to be in Maryland.”

The store is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.