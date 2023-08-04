WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Walmart is now offering store cash to loyalty members after they book weekend getaways or destination vacations with the retailer.

Some consumers may be surprised that the retail giant will offer travel bookings. Walmart has teamed up with Expedia to power the service.

Walmart says loyalty members will get “5% Walmart Cash on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals and activities bookings.” They’ll also get 2% Walmart cash on all flights, according to a press release announcing the service.

Members will also get a “blended rate” when booking travel packages, according to the announcement.

Through Walmart’s collaboration with Expedia, the retailer promises store cash for 900,000 properties, over 500 airlines, 100 car rental companies and “thousands of activities” worldwide.

Walmart+ is a subscription-based service that offers a 30-day free trial. After that, members can pay $12.95 per month for a monthly subscription or $98 per year for an annual one.

After members book through Walmart Plus Travel, store cash will appear in accounts 30 days after bookings are made. You can use this cash online and within stores.