WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington commanders will try and do something they haven’t done since 2011, and begin the season 2-0.

Their schedule is not doing them any favors, as they will travel to Mile-High in Denver to take on the Broncos.

Kendall Fuller, who previously played with the Kansas City Chiefs and would play in high altitude at least once a year against Denver, how it affects players is a case-by-case basis.

“It’s one of those things where it varies on the individual. Some guys aren’t affected at all, some guys are affected.”

“In the first quarter a few years ago, I was good,” says veteran wide receiver, Terry McLaruin. “You try not to let it be a distraction, at the end of the day.”

For the younger players, like second-year wide receiver Jahan Dotson, they are not thinking about the high altitude too much.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what it’s about. It’s just another challenge that you know, we’re looking at knocking down.”

Denver is a tough environment to play in, with the high altitude and fans packing the stadium. Most teams don’t exactly circle that road matchup on their calendars, but Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Eric Bieniemy, is certainly looking forward to it.

Especially, as a Colorado alumni going up against one of his closest friends, and former division foe, Denver’s defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“I know we’ve had the best of him for a few years now, so I know he’s licking his chops,” jokes Bieniemy. “I know VJ you know, he’s always gonna give a quarterback, but especially a young quarterback, an unscripted look to where he can cause confusion. Always expect the unexpected. Apply your rules and go play.”



Additionally, Quarterback Sam Howell has a chance to make NFL history this Sunday. If he rushes for a touchdown and throws a touchdown pass, Howell will become the first player ever to have a passing & rushing TD in their first three career games.

The Commanders will take on the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.