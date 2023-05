Washington (DC News Now) — Delaware Senator Tom Carper (D) is the latest senator to step down in the upcoming 2024 election.

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow have also announced they will not be seeking re-election.

The Hill’s Sarakshi Rai talks with DC News Now Mark Hall about how this could impact the upcoming election.