Washington (DC News Now) — Earlier this month, Virginia’s Department of Education released new guidelines for transgender students in public schools. Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares say schools must follow.

Fairfax County Public Schools says they will not comply.

DC News Now Mark Hall spoke with Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano on why he says that “Governor Youngkin and Miyares model policies for trans students make Virginia’s students less safe.”