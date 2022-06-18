WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Howard Law Professor and Director of Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center Justin Hansford talks about his new role as a leader of the first United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFPAD)for the 2022-2024 term. Hansford is the only American representative on the newly established forum. Professor Hansford, a leading scholar and activist in the fields of racial justice, human rights, and law and social movements, says he hopes to bring tangible improvements and change to issues that Black people face everywhere around the globe — things like reparations, police brutality, environmental justice, fair COVID response and ending mass incarceration. PFPAD’S goals include improving the quality of life and livelihoods of African descendant people globally.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.