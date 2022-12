WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Congress returns to work before the holidays for a lame-duck session and Community Change Action wants lawmakers to extend measures in support of the child tax credit (CTC) and the earned income tax credit (EITC) as year-end priorities.

Tammy Thomas Miles, Economic Justice Campaign Manager with Community Change Action, spoke to Tasmin Mahfuz about their plans for a demonstration in front of the US Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters on Tuesday.