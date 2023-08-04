WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) talks about his reaction to Trump’s indictment and whether it impacts House Democrats.

Ivey also reacts to the former President’s comments labeling DC as a “city of filth and decay”.

“I’ve given up on trying to figure out why so many Republicans continue to follow Donald Trump when it’s clear. That’s like trying to buy tickets on the Titanic,” Ivey explained. “I’m pleased though to say that Vice President Pence and other Republicans, Chris Christie is another one, that really started pointing out that this kind of criminal conduct is unacceptable. Certainly for anybody who wants to be President. And he shouldn’t get the nomination, much less, re-elected.”

