WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After the D.C. Council passed three emergency crime bills on Tuesday, the chairman of the D.C. Police Union Gregg Pemberton joins Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz and says the legislation passed will not significantly help reduce the violence or staff the critical shortage of officers in the D.C. Police Department.

“The city council has kowtowed and abdicated to every single whimsical fantasy that any one of these activist groups, the vast majority of which are not even from D.C., they’ve kowtowed to everything they’ve wanted and passed that legislation,” said Pemberton.

Watch the full conversation in the player above.