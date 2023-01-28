WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Kalbinur Gheni returns to the program to share an update on her sister, Renagul Gheni, an elementary school teacher and mother of two, detained by Chinese authorities in 2018.

As of January 2023, her sister is still imprisoned and was transferred to a forced-labor camp in China. Gheni says she’s been threatened by Chinese authorities to remain silent in order for her sister’s safety and survival. She says her mother, who resides in China, also faces constant threats.

Gheni vows to fight for her sister’s release and see an end to the human rights abuses of more than a million Uhyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, China.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.