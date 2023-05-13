WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Congressional Reporter Mychael Schnell discusses the impact of the debt limit decisions on the American public.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Tasmin Mahfuz, Katie Misuraca
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Congressional Reporter Mychael Schnell discusses the impact of the debt limit decisions on the American public.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now