Washington (DC News Now) — Democrats in Virginia took for the General Assembly this week after sweeping key races.

The outcome is a loss for Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Republican Party who exerted great energy and money to secure the legislature.

Youngkin spoke to the media the day after saying he was “disappointed.”

DC News Now Mark Hall spoke with The Hill’s Caronlin Vakil on what was at stake for the commonwealth and how Democrats keep the momentum.