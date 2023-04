WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Former president Donald Trump indicted on 34 charges. All related to a hush-money scheme during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Zach Schonefeld, a legal affairs reporter, with our media partners at The Hill was in the courtroom during his hearing.

Schonefeld breakdowns the chances of charges against Trump being dropped. He also discusses why the judge did not seek a gag order from the former president.