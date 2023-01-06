WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A former West Virginia legislator, who was sentenced to prison time for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, officially announced his bid for Congress on the two-year anniversary of the riot.

Former Delegate Derrick Evans joins Tasmin Mahfuz on Capitol Review to talk about the statements he made when he stormed the Capitol, his reflection during his three months in prison and why he’s running for a seat in Congress.

Evans is vying to challenge Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.), who represents the 1st Congressional District in West Virginia.