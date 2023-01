WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In part 2 of their conversation, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA -07) talks to DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz on her transition from the CIA to politics, her work on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and her bipartisan legislations, “Securing America’s Borders Against Fentanyl Act” and “Computers for Veterans and Students Act”, both bills signed by President Biden into law.