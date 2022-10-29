WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, Capitol Review hosts special in-studio coverage of the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial race with Democratic candidate Wes Moore and Republican candidate Dan Cox.

DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz talks to Wes Moore about what qualifies him to become Maryland’s next governor.

“I’ve been a public servant for much of my life, led soldiers in combat in Afghanistan, I ran a successful small business that was helping students make it to and through college and I ran one of the largest poverty-fighting organizations in America,” Moore said.

He said while visiting jurisdictions across Maryland, a politician wasn’t what he saw Marylanders wanted as their next Chief Executive of the state.

“They were looking for someone that has a history of solving big problems. Someone who has a history of working across sectors and working across political lines and gets to the root issues that families are facing,” said Moore.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Moore said he refuses to be lectured by Republicans on what it means to be a patriot. On Capitol Review, he explains his family history, how his great-grandfather, a vocal minister, was pushed out of the country by the Ku Klux Klan in the middle of the night. But years later, his grandfather, who was born in the States, traveled back to attend college at an HBCU and became a minister, just like his father.

“He loved this country. So, when I think about my definition of patriotism, my definition is my grandfather. My definition is the people who I served with in Afghanistan. People who were willing to put their lives on the line because the country asked them to,” Moore explained. “So, the idea that someone else could give me a lecture on what it means to be a patriot. Particularly, when the argument they’re making, I’m literally running against someone in this race right now whose definition of patriotism was putting on a baseball cap, going down to the Capitol on January 6th, while he called Mike Pence ‘a traitor’. That’s not patriotism,” Moore said.

