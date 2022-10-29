WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — This weekend, Capitol Review hosts special in-studio coverage of the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial race with Republican candidate Dan Cox and Democratic candidate Wes Moore.

DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz talks to Dan Cox about what fueled his motivation to run under the campaign slogan “Restore Freedom to the Free State”, his work as a state delegate, civil rights attorney, small business owner and father to a family of 10.

“One of things that’s been a travesty is to see the vaccine passport and the forced mandate, the medical mandates, have divided people away from their physicians and their personal choice. We need to get to the America that we all know. And that is, that these decisions are for the individual. No more jabs for jobs on my watch,” said Cox.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.