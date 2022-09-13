WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Gabe Albornoz (D) Montgomery County Council President was elected this past December in the most populous county in Maryland.

A county dealing with a new strain of the coronavirus and an uptick in crime especially in students bringing ghost guns to schools. Albornoz discusses how one can lead and navigate through a challenging time.

Albornoz also serves on the Public Safety Committee. He recently passed legislation that would creat a private security camera incentive program with the Montgomery County Police Dpeartment.

Watch the full conversation