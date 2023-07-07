Washington (DC News Now) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) visited the state’s National Guard as they are about to head to U.S. Souther border in the next few days. But is there a need to send them?

NewsNation’s National Correspondent Jorge Ventura discusses with Capitol Review Host Tasmin Mahfuz on what these troopers could be doing while they are deployed there.

Ventura also discusses what the interactions are between Border Patrol, local law enforcement, the National Guard, and the migrants coming into the country.