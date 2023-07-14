WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For the 12th month in a row, consumer price inflation declined and inflation eased in the month of June, according to the latest update from the Labor Department. Daniel Hornung, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, joins Capitol Review to talk about the Biden administration plans to continue the trend , what contributed to the strong economic performance, and the steps they’re taking to prevent a recession.

