WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Hill’s courts and legal reporter Zach Schonfeld was one of about a dozen journalists in the courtroom during Donald Trump’s arraignment at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C on Thursday. Schonfeld talks about what he saw, the interaction between Trump and U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya and the reaction from the 100 spectators in the room.

“There were honestly a lot of different groups that got seats in that courtroom. First of all, what was quite an unusual occurrence is we actually saw multiple sitting federal judges who serve in this courthouse and have overseen past January 6th cases. They came for his arraignment and sat in the back row,” Schonfeld explained.

