WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This week, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he’s sending 100 soldiers and resources to the border. The deployment comes at the request of Texas Governor Gregg Abbott who asked numerous state leaders for aid to handle fentanyl and human trafficking at the border.

In response to Youngkin’s decision, Virginia State Senator Scott Surovell (D-VA District 36) talks to Mark Hall about the decision calling it a “political stunt for his presidential campaign” and a huge loss for Virginia taxpayers. A spokesperson for Youngkin says the mission is expected to cost Virginia $3.1 million.