WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From Kyiv, Ukraine, political strategist Dr. Jason Jay Smart joins Tasmin Mahfuz on Capitol Review to discuss the short-lived Wagner rebellion, why Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin retreated with his 5,000 fighters and what’s next for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think he’s [Putin] afraid for his life. There’s news that came out that he’s now in security meetings with his topmost senior staff, the intelligence services and military. He brings his armed bodyguards with him. He is truly now in a very bad situation, and he realizes this is how empires collapse and he could really be not too far away from seeing his last days,” Smart said.

Watch the full conversation in the player above.