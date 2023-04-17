WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In part two of their conversation, Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Millers talks to Capitol Review’s Tasmin Mahfuz on the the bills that passed during the legislative session, including on abortion rights, gun control, education and road safety. She also discusses the Access to Care Act, a bill that did not pass in the General Assembly, and her message to uninsured immigrants and undocumented immigrants who are disappointed.
