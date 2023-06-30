WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) joins Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz to talk about the Supreme Court’s major affirmative action decision. Ivey, also a Harvard alum, discusses his personal reaction to the SCOTUS affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Ivey believes the outcome of the decision will be a “significant drop in racial diversity” among many public and private postsecondary institutions with an increase in enrollment at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). He says the decision isn’t just a setback, but stalls the work that still needs to be done to address racial inequities in this country.

Congressman Ivey also adds that he, President Obama and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson all attended Harvard and credits affirmative action for opening doors for them and generations of other Black Americans.

Watch the full conversation in the player above.