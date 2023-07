(Washington) DC News Now — The Virginia Department of Education released new guidance on the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students in schools.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “model policies” have been under review for months. His office says they have received tens of thousands of public comments.

DC News Now Northern Virginia Reporter, Max Marcilla, who has been covering this topic for months sits down with host, Tasmin Mahfuz, on the pushback on this new policy.