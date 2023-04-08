WASHINTON (DC News Now) — The United States dollar is the default currency in the world and international trade. But Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa also known as BRICS are attempting to change that.

Dr. Zongyuan Zoe Liu is a fellow for the Council on Foreign Relations and also the author of “Sovereign Funds: How the Communist Party of China Finances its Global Ambitions.”

Liu discusses the effort to “de-dollarize” from who is backing it to why they would they would try to separate themselves and other parts of the world from the dependence on the U.S. dollar.