WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, The Hill’s National Political Reporter Julia Manchester talks about Nikki Haley’s official announcement for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Calling for “generational change”, the former Governor of South Carolina and former Ambassador to the United Nations is the second Republican to announce a presidential bid for the White House, after former President Donald Trump.
