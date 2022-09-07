WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Host, Tasmin Mahuz, speaks with Democratic nominee for Montgomery County Council At-Large, Laurie-Anne Sayles.
Sayles says she is running a “S.M.A.R.T government.”
S.M.A.R.T stands for:
Strengthening 21st-century learning from cradle to career
Making a living in Montgomery County more affordable
Advancing sustainable local food production in the Ag Reserve
Revitalizing the economy while recovering from the pandemic
Tackling climate change through multi-modal transportation solutions
Sayles talks with Mahfuz about why she is running.