WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Host, Tasmin Mahuz, speaks with Democratic nominee for Montgomery County Council At-Large, Laurie-Anne Sayles.

Sayles says she is running a “S.M.A.R.T government.”

S.M.A.R.T stands for:

Strengthening 21st-century learning from cradle to career

Making a living in Montgomery County more affordable

Advancing sustainable local food production in the Ag Reserve

Revitalizing the economy while recovering from the pandemic

Tackling climate change through multi-modal transportation solutions

Sayles talks with Mahfuz about why she is running.

​