WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — From Virginia State Senator to now Congresswoman.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan became the first black woman to represent the commonwealth in Congress.

Rep. McClellan (D VA-4th district) talks about the shoes she has to fill in after the sudden death of former Congressman Donald McEachin. She also discusses who she has reached out to so far from her district and her committee assignments.

Rep. McClellan talks about the achievement of being the first black woman to represent and if she will support President Biden in 2024.