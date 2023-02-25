WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Olena Halushka, head of International Relations of the Anti-Corruption Action Center in Kyiv, joins the program talk about living through a year of Russia’s terrorism and full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

“They’re killing Ukrainian civilians, they’re killing our best people on the battlefield, they’re raping our women, looting, torturing those who stay in occupation, they’re stealing and deporting our children,” Halushka explains.

